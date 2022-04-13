Victoria driftwood sculptures on sale to support BC SPCA

A Victoria artist who creates driftwood sculptures of wildlife and pets will be donating a portion of her art sales to the BC SPCA during a fundraiser next month.

Tanya Bub will be displaying her creations during a fundraiser at the Gage Gallery in Bastion Square from May 10 to May 29.

Some of the animals that Bub has sculpted range from lions and octopuses to pet dogs and wolves.

The artist is also known for making a large, 1000-piece driftwood sculpture of Takaya (also known as Staqeya), the lone wolf of Discovery Island, which was on display in the Empress Hotel in 2020.

"This will be our first BC SPCA third-party event since the pandemic and we are thrilled to be partnering with Tanya," said Breanne Beckett, SPCA senior manager for the Victoria region.

"We will be attending a kick-off event on May 12 at 5 p.m. to share stories of how these funds will make a life-saving difference for the animals in our care," she said.

Twenty-five per cent of the sales from the exhibit will go towards the BC SPCA.

Further information on Bub's work can be found on her website.

A driftwood sculpture made by Tanya Bub is pictured. (Tanya Bub/Instagram)