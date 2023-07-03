Victoria crews extinguish large fire in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood
Victoria firefighters say they were met with "towering flames" when they arrived at the scene of a fire on Government Street Sunday night.
In social media posts Monday, the Victoria firefighters union said the first 911 calls reporting a structure fire near the intersection of Douglas Street and Gorge Road East came in just before 11 p.m.
The first crew arrived four minutes after the first call came in, firefighters said.
"Engine 3 crew immediately began defensive operations," the post reads. "Attacking from the Douglas Street side, Engine 3’s deck gun (a high-volume, roof-mounted water cannon) and a ground monitor were able to apply massive amounts of water very quickly."
The rest of the fire department's "C Platoon" arrived within a few minutes and surrounded the blaze, working to protect neighbouring buildings from "intense heat" and prevent the fire from spreading, crews said.
The fire was extinguished "before too long," and is now under investigation, according to the firefighters union, which noted that the flames broke out just metres from the recent fire at Ricky's All Day Grill.
Shortly after that blaze, crews deemed it suspicious. A week later, the Victoria Police Department confirmed the restaurant fire was arson.
No one was injured in Sunday's fire, crews said.
