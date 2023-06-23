Police confirm fire at Victoria restaurant was arson

Major crime detectives have confirmed that a fire that destroyed a Victoria restaurant last week was arson.

Firefighters were called to Ricky’s All Day Grill on Douglas Street at around 3 a.m. on June 16.

The Victoria fire chief said the fire is still under investigation and a cause has not yet been determined. (CTV News)

No one was injured in the fire but the damage to the building is extensive.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam video from the area of Douglas Street and Burnside Road between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. to share it with investigators at 250-995-7654.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.