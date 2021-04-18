VANCOUVER -- A Victoria company is among the 24 businesses selected to receive a provincial supply chain resiliency grant.

Rainhouse Manufacturing Canada Ltd, in partnership with Canadian Electric Vehicles Ltd. and the University of Victoria, will receive $200,000 for a project designing, testing and certifying battery packs for the manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles, according to a news release from the B.C. government.

"This multi-sector initiative will help increase manufacturing diversity in B.C., boost the emerging market of battery technology, drive the local economy, and support green technologies in many areas, including electric vehicles, marine transportation, ocean research and off-grid storage,” said Rainhouse president Ray Brougham in the release.

The 24 grants awarded across B.C. are intended "to help make the province more secure in the face of global supply interruptions," according to the release.

The one-time grants are worth up to $400,000 each, and a total of $6 million worth of funds will be dispersed to the successful proposals.

The funds are part of the provincial government's $1.5-billion StrongerBC plan for post-pandemic economic recovery.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated the importance of our manufacturing sector for the critical made-in-B.C. goods it delivers and jobs it provides in every region of the province," said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, in the release.