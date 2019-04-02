

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria cancelled nearly 40,000 parking tickets last year because drivers were either just returning to their vehicles, were tourists or as a simple courtesy.

That’s according to the city’s annual parking services update which shows a total of 39,011 tickets scrapped in 2018.

Most of those – nearly 30 per cent – were cancelled when drivers returned to their vehicles just as the ticket was being written.

The ticket amnesty was also extended to 8,109 drivers as either a courtesy or for “educational reasons,” according to the report.

The third-highest number of tickets scrapped were issued as warning tickets instead, followed by those cancelled for out-of-province drivers and drivers who paid for the wrong parking space.

There were 766 tickets wrongfully issued to residents legally parking in resident-only parking zones in 2018, and 1,356 tickets handed to visitors of residents that were later cancelled.

In 2017, 32,413 parking tickets were cancelled and in 2016 there were 28,824 cancelled.