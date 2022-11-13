Victoria airport adds 2nd ride-hailing service
Travellers to and from Victoria International Airport now have another ride-hailing option to get to their destination.
Richmond-based ride-hailing company KABU began operating at the airport last week, according to a news release from YYJ.
"The airport is pleased to welcome KABU," said Rod Hunchak, the airport's director of business development and community relations, in the release.
"As air travel continues to rebound and we see more passengers at YYJ, we are excited to offer new ground transportation options for travellers."
KABU CEO Austin Zhang said the company has seen "tremendous growth" since it launched in the Victoria area in October.
The company has provided more than two million trips to 200,000 customers, mostly in its original operating area of Metro Vancouver, Zhang said.
"We’re excited to finally bring to Greater Victoria residents and visitors the type of on-demand services they have been looking for," he said in the airport's release.
KABU is the second ride-hailing company to serve YYJ. The first, Lucky To Go, launched airport service in May.
The ride-hailing industry's largest companies – Uber and Lyft – are not currently licensed to operate in Greater Victoria.
Uber is hoping to launch in the city by purchasing a licence that was previously awarded to a startup called ReRyde.
If that purchase is approved by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board, Uber says it wants to be ready to hit the road running. The company held a recruiting event in Victoria earlier this month to attract drivers ahead of what it hopes will be a late-2022 launch date.
With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Wells Gaetz
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
Possible injuries reported in 'major explosion' in central Regina
Emergency services in Regina are on the scene of what they are calling a 'major explosion.'
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded
A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.
Why ‘play pays’: CEO says fun in the workplace improves productivity
Allowing room for ‘play’ in a corporate setting may foster better engagement from employees and boost company productivity, says one CEO and author.
Canada names official FIFA Men’s World Cup squad for Qatar
Head coach John Herdman announced Sunday the 26-man squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup to be held in Qatar.
Dallas air show crash leaves 6 dead, with bomber, fighter planes involved
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show, leaving six people dead, officials said.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s police watchdog deployed to North Vancouver
B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to North Vancouver to investigate an incident at a townhouse complex that sent one person to hospital in critical condition.
-
Policing in flux across B.C., as political pledges prove complex to implement
Transformations of police departments were a common promise in municipal elections across B.C. last month. As newly elected mayors and councils get to work, they now have to grapple with the complex reality of keeping those promises.
-
Kamloops RCMP hoping to reconnect with family of man found dead more than 30 years ago
Mounties in Kamloops say they have lost touch with the remaining relatives of a man found dead in the Thompson River more than 30 years ago. They're asking anyone related to him to get in touch so that they know who to contact if there are any developments in the case.
Edmonton
-
New patrol model moves more police to frontline, reduces front counter hours
A redistribution of resources within the Edmonton Police Service is taking effect Sunday, with the organization saying there will be more officers on the frontline.
-
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
-
Indigenous fashion designers and models shine in the spotlight
The second annual Indigenous Fashion Show put on by Heart of the City gave Indigenous fashion designers a chance to show off their unique designs on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
-
Toronto is listed as one of the best cities in the world. This is why
Toronto has been recognized as one of the top 25 best cities across the globe to live and work in for 2023.
Calgary
-
‘We really need help:’ Alberta’s South Sudanese community holds conference to address issues impacting their members
Hundreds of South Sudanese Albertans took part in a first-of-its-kind conference this weekend to come up with ways to address the violence, discrimination and poverty many in their community face.
-
Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid
Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka.
-
Temporary wall collapses inside CrossIron Mills mall, striking grandmother and baby
A wall collapsed inside CrossIron Mills mall early Saturday afternoon, leaving shoppers stunned and a baby shaking.
Montreal
-
Spouse to appear in court in woman's homicide south of Montreal
A man will face charges following the killing of a 60-year-old woman on Saturday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in the Montérégie region. The woman's spouse was arrested Saturday night by Sûreté du Québec (SQ). It is the same individual who was arrested and questioned by police in the evening.
-
Jewish groups denounce upcoming Montreal show by rapper accused of antisemitism
A Jewish group is calling on a Montreal venue to cancel a performance by a French rapper whose music it describes as openly hateful and anti-Semitic.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Argonauts advance to Grey Cup with win over Alouettes in East final
The Toronto Argonauts are going to the Grey Cup. Toronto secured a berth in the CFL championship game with a 34-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final at BMO Field.
Atlantic
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contract
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Post-tropical storm Nicole hits the Maritimes Saturday
Many Halifax residents woke up to power outages Saturday as remnants of post-tropical storm Nicole rolled through the Maritimes.
-
2023 World Juniors brings possible economic boom to Moncton
There's no doubt the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will provide a big boost to Moncton's economy, but without Team Canada playing any round robin games at the Avenir Centre, just how much of an impact will there be?
Winnipeg
-
Bombers' fans out in full force preparing for West Final
It might be a tad chilly outside, but that didn’t stop Bombers' fans from embracing the playoff football atmosphere before the CFL West Final at IG Field.
-
Paintings, signed Jets jersey and vehicles: police arrest three in connection to three separate theft sprees
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three people in connection with three separate crime sprees in the city.
-
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
Kitchener
-
Police close numerous Waterloo roads after crash
Waterloo regional police closed a number of roads Sunday afternoon after a crash in the University District.
-
Mask requirements return, high-risk offender released, MacDermott family pleads for answers: Most read stories of the week
From the University of Waterloo announcing a return to mask mandates to a Kitchener family issuing a new round of pleas for help, here are the most read stories of the week.
-
Over $100,000 in cash stolen during residential break and enter: police
Over $100,000 in Canadian currency was stolen from a home in Goderich, Ont. during a break-and-enter, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Regina
-
Possible injuries reported in 'major explosion' in central Regina
Emergency services in Regina are on the scene of what they are calling a 'major explosion.'
-
What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival
The festivities for the sold out 109th Grey Cup game in Regina are about to begin. Here is what you need to know about this week's Grey Cup Festival in the Queen City.
-
Regina police request public assistance in identifying robbery suspect
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an evening robbery in central Regina.
Barrie
-
Barrie education workers take part in regional CUPE solidarity rallies
Just days after agreeing to get back to work and the negotiation table, CUPE members were back protesting on Saturday outside MP offices across the province.
-
-
Barrie Persian Association holds solidarity rally for Iranian protestors
The Barrie Persian Association showed its support for Iranians protesting the country's regime on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Possible injuries reported in 'major explosion' in central Regina
Emergency services in Regina are on the scene of what they are calling a 'major explosion.'
-
Dallas air show crash leaves 6 dead, with bomber, fighter planes involved
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show, leaving six people dead, officials said.
-
RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating early morning homicide on Waterhen Lake First Nation
Meadow Lake RCMP are looking for information from the public about a suspected homicide on Saturday in Waterhen Lake First Nation.
Northern Ontario
-
One of North Bay’s top doctors tells northerners to mask-up
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise as well as other respiratory infections, federal and provincial medical officials are encouraging people to masks up. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is recommending the same, when indoors in crowded places.
-
Gravenhurst grocer robbed twice, OPP seek help identifying shoplifters
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating sizable shoplifting incidents that occurred on two separate occasions at a grocery store in Gravenhurst.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.