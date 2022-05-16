Victoria airport welcomes new ride-hailing service

A new ride-hailing company has been authorized to serve passengers at the Victoria International Airport.

Victoria-based company Lucky To Go is the first ride-hailing provider to be authorized by the airport, according to a statement released Monday.

"We are thrilled to be the first ride-hailing company to serve Victoria International Airport and commit to providing a safe, reliable and economical mode of ground transportation to the public," said Lucky To Go founder Mandeep Rana in the statement.

Lucky To Go currently operates in Victoria and Kelowna, with plans to begin service in Metro Vancouver.

"As air travel continues to rebound and we see more passengers at YYJ, we are excited to offer new ground transportation options for travellers," said Victoria Airport Authority spokesperson Rod Hunchak.

Lucky To Go passengers can choose to share a ride with up to two other passengers on the route and split the cost, or book a private car for the ride.

The company offers four- and six-seat vehicle options.

The airport says passengers will see designated ride-hailing pickup stalls along the curb in the short-term parking lot.

As of April 29, Lucky To Go was the only ride-hailing company operating in Greater Victoria.

The return of tourism has re-ignited calls for larger ride-hailing companies, like Uber and Lyft, to be granted permission to operate on the island.