VICTORIA -- A municipal police oversight body has announced a review of the Victoria police force's decision to fire a constable for discreditable conduct.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says the police discipline authority found Constable Brad Meyer had breached the Police Act on February 13th of last year.

It says he was alleged to have created a traffic hazard by shovelling snow onto a roadway and then responded in a profane and threatening manner when RCMP officers arrived.

The police complaint commissioner says Meyer requested a review to determine whether the penalty of dismissal was reasonable.

