Police say they've arrested a man following a sexual assault and an indecent act that took place just blocks apart in downtown Victoria.

Officers were called to the 600-block of Belleville Street on Thursday for a reported sexual assault.

The woman said a man had approached her in a bathroom and sexually assaulted her before a bystander intervened and chased him off.

"The victim was not physically injured in the incident and did not require medical attention," police said in a news release.

Investigators got a suspect description and searched for him, but were unable to find him immediately after it happened.

Later that night after 10:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to a parkade in the 500-block of Yates Street after someone reported that a man was committing an indecent act while following a female.

The suspect description matched the description from the earlier sexual assault, and police found the man and took him into custody without incident.

The woman who was being followed was not physically injured, police said.

Police are recommending charges against the man for the indecent act, while an investigation into the sex assault remains ongoing.