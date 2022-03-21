Vancouver Island records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Two people with COVID-19 died in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, among eight COVID-19 deaths recorded across British Columbia since Friday.

Four others died in the Fraser Health region and one each died in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Northern Health regions, according to an update Monday from the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,974 people in B.C. have died of the disease, including 236 deaths in the island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials identified 506 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. over the weekend, including 200 new cases on Saturday, 170 cases on Sunday and 136 cases on Monday.

Ninety-eight people in the Vancouver Island region have tested positive for the disease since Friday.

There are currently 271 people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., including 49 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 28 people are currently in hospital with the illness, down from 29 reported Friday and 52 confirmed a week ago on March 14.

Meanwhile, three patients are receiving intensive care in Island Health, an increase from two reported Friday, but the same total reported on March 14.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 22, 69 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including nine patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 57 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine, according to the province.

CONVOY PROTESTS

While B.C. lifted its mask mandate earlier this month alongside other regulations, and has announced its plans to remove its vaccine passport mandate in April, protests against COVID-19 restrictions continue to take place on Vancouver Island.

Over the weekend, Victoria police created "controlled access points" in the James Bay area to prevent trucks and large vehicles from blockading streets or creating excess noise around the B.C. legislature, according to VicPD.

The checkpoints, which were still in place as of Monday, led to the impoundment of at least one vehicle that was trying to access the James Bay area by driving through Beacon Hill Park.

Protesters were still allowed to enter the James Bay area, but not by vehicle, according to police.