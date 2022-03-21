Truck impounded, driver fined $600 amid Victoria convoy protest

Victoria police impounded at least one vehicle over the weekend amid protests opposed to COVID-19 mandates outside the B.C. legislature.

Police have established "controlled access points" in the city's James Bay neighbourhood in an effort to prevent trucks and other large vehicles from blockading streets and creating excess noise around the legislature grounds.

The checkpoints remained in place Monday, restricting access to local vehicles and people with legitimate business in the neighbourhood, such as going to the park or the library.

Over the weekend, police say about 150 vehicles were turned away from the area, with most protesters parking in legal spots before returning to the area on foot.

On Saturday, the driver of a pickup truck was stopped by police at Cook Street and Dallas Road. The driver told police that he lives in James Bay and was going home, according to Victoria police.

However, it appears the driver tried to then gain access to the area around the legislature by cutting through the "very wet, grassy ground of Beacon Hill Park," VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko told CFAX 1070 on Monday.

The driver had been issued a "level one" notice for his vehicle the previous week, Osoko said. A level one notice requires the immediate removal of a vehicle from the road until the vehicle is fixed in compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act and Regulations, according to provincial law.

Rogue freedom-fighter towed from Beacon Hill park mud. pic.twitter.com/B66QT0cyNI — Margo Goodhand (@margogoodhand) March 19, 2022

The truck became stuck in the grass of Beacon Hill Park and had to be towed away.

The driver was handed $600 in fines, the truck was impounded and the licence plates were seized, VicPD said.

The move to limit access to James Bay and the B.C. legislature comes as organizers and supporters of the self-described "Freedom Convoy" that occupied downtown Ottawa for several weeks continue to promise a similar occupation in Victoria.

Victoria police described these tactics as having "a significant and unlawful impact" on residents and businesses in the James Bay neighbourhood.

B.C.'s capital city has seen "eight weeks of continuous disruptions involving vehicles, 'slow-roll' blockades and the use of horns, including modified air train and ship horns," Victoria police said in a statement Saturday, alluding to the solidarity protests that have been held at the legislature since the Freedom Convoy began.

"Related protest events in other cities have seen a recent escalation in events, including confrontations between protest groups and confrontations with police," VicPD said.

"This escalation, and the impact of eight weeks of continuous protest on residents and businesses in James Bay and the B.C. legislature area, requires VicPD to increase our response to ensure we are able to keep people safe and continue to facilitate a safe, peaceful and lawful protest environment."