He’s not likely to be very good at paperwork, but a member of the Comox Valley RCMP detachment has proven to be highly effective, assisting in two arrests and locating a missing woman all within a four-day period.

Three news releases issued Thursday describe how "Hammer, a Police Services Dog and his handler began their trifecta of good deeds by helping locate a missing woman and her dog on January 24th."

Hammer and his handler accompanied two Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue members in the Trent River area to track down the woman and her dog, picking up their scent three kilometers into the trail system. The team then hiked another 10 minutes before finding the woman and dog in good health.

A day later a man was spotted acting suspicious during routine patrols in Comox and was seen entering a home contrary to probation conditions.

The man was located in a crawl space but refused to come out until Hammer was sent into retrieve him.

Justin Hedican, 38, was arrested and has been charged with breaching his probation.

Hammer’s Triple Crown of duty continued on Jan. 27 around 2 a.m., when a Comox Valley motorist was involved in an accident after striking debris that had been strewn across Highway 19 in Fanny Bay.

When police attended they found two other vehicles had also struck similar debris and that’s when maintenance crews spotted a suspicious 35-year-old man in the area.

Hammer and his handler tracked the man and took him into custody.

Police are considering a mischief charge for the man, who has been released with an upcoming court date.