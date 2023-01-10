Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from royal family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
Harry, Meghan and son Archie made local waves when they stayed at a home in North Saanich, B.C., in late 2019.
The family was spotted several times around Horth Hill Regional Park and even volunteered to help a local couple take a picture while hiking.
In his memoir, Harry describes the "taste of freedom" the family felt while staying on Vancouver Island.
"From morning to night we didn't have to give a thought to being ambushed," he wrote. "The house was right on the edge of a sparkling green forest, with big gardens where Archie and the dogs could play, and it was nearly surrounded by the clean, cold sea."
"Best of all, no one knew we were there. We hiked, we kayaked, we played – in peace," he wrote.
Harry goes on to say that the first time the couple needed groceries, they were concerned their cover would be broken.
"We ventured out timidly, drove down the road into the nearest village, walked along the pavement like people in a horror movie. Where will the attack come from? Which direction?" he said.
"But it didn't happen. People didn't freak. They didn't stare. They didn't reach for their iPhones," he wrote. "Everyone knew, or sensed, that we were going through something."
Harry writes that the peace and quiet lasted about six weeks before their address was shared by British tabloid the Daily Mail.
Soon after, the family would leave the island, but the vacation was the start of the idea that the family might want to find a quiet place to live regularly.
"Brief as it was, that taste of freedom had got us thinking. What if life could be like that all the time?" writes Harry.
The family considered living in Canada, particularly in Vancouver where Meghan had connections.
At the same time, the family was looking to move away from royal duties, and in January 2020 Harry and Meghan made the official announcement that they would be stepping away from most royal duties and become financially independent.
Soon after, the royal family pulled its security support for the couple, a move Henry says was surprising.
The federal government also told CTV News at the time that RCMP would no longer be providing security services for the family once they stepped back from most royal duties, to coincide with the British government.
A Canadian taxpayers advocacy group said at the time that the couple's stay in Canada between November 2019 and January 2020 cost Canadian taxpayers about $56,000.
The family would eventually settle on a living at a private home in California.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's 'Spare'
After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Family members found dead in Surrey, B.C., home were 'happy with their life,' neighbour says
The three people found dead inside their Surrey, B.C., home this week are being remembered as a loving family who ran a tutoring business together.
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
'Shocking but justified': B.C. Mountie who punched man during caught-on-camera arrest acquitted of assault
A B.C. Mountie who was caught on video repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest has been acquitted of assault, with the judge ruling the officer's use of force was "shocking but justified."
Edmonton
-
Cat shot with arrow in northeast Edmonton, police investigating
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
1 person found dead in Devon, Alta., house fire
Several people cried and hugged each other at the scene of a fatal house fire west of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
-
1st-degree murder charge laid in south Edmonton shooting death
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the October shooting death of Sam McConnell.
Toronto
-
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
-
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
-
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Calgary
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Man survives being trapped, crushed in Calgary garbage truck
A man is lucky to be alive after he was trapped and compacted inside a garbage truck in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Canadian company helps farmers access unsellable food from grocery stores for their livestock
When Loop Resource launched more than five years ago just, three farmers were involved. Now, the company's operations include 3,000 farmers.
Montreal
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
CF Montreal fires coach over remarks on assassination attempt of former Quebec premier
CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad. Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes for comments after the attempted killing of former Quebec premier Pauline Marois.
-
Residents call for traffic-calming measures near site of girl's death in Montreal
Residents living near the site of a hit-and-run in Montreal that killed a seven-year-old girl last month are calling for tangible traffic-calming measures. They say drivers looking for a shortcut to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge when traffic is too busy along the larger streets are creating a hazard.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia ER death prompts debate
The death of a young mother in a Nova Scotia emergency room on New Year's Eve is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'Blood, money and drugs': Second murder trial begins for former Halifax medical student
A jury started hearing evidence Tuesday in a murder trial involving a former medical student accused of fatally shooting a fellow Dalhousie University student and disposing of his body after a drug deal turned violent in downtown Halifax.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drug
Winnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
Manitoba man allegedly ingested drugs to smuggle into prison: RCMP
Mounties say a Manitoba man is in custody after he allegedly ingested a balloon filled with methamphetamine with the purpose of smuggling the drugs into a prison.
-
10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway
Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503 on Friday.
Kitchener
-
'The nightmare will never be over': Driver sentenced, family reacts in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
Meet the Guelph mother-daughter duo knitting hundreds of hats for newborns
A mother-daughter duo are working together on a special labour of love.
-
'Just glad I got to keep my finger': Kitchener jeweller helps woman after wedding ring injury
A Kitchener jeweller came to the rescue after a woman said she she fell and her wedding rings dug into her finger, cutting off circulation.
Regina
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
-
Sask. home sales and prices predicted to decline in 2023, bounce back in 2024: TD report
Saskatchewan home sales and prices are forecast to dip in 2023, but rebound in 2024, according to a recent market outlook from TD Economics.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
Barrie
-
New information on Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case to be released: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say they will provide an update on the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance this week.
-
Last man accused in Ryan Babineau's death in a Barrie apartment stands trial
The trial for the last man accused of killing a Barrie, Ont. man in 2019, Abad Shire, got underway Tuesday with the Crown presenting evidence surrounding the death of Ryan Babineau.
-
Man critically injured after falling 12 feet at Shelburne worksite
Paramedics airlifted a 50-year-old man following a workplace accident in Shelburne.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Saskatoon police issue warning after $100K stolen in grandparent scam
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking for a suspect after multiple reports of a family or grandparent emergency scam leading to around $100,000 in stolen cash.
-
Saskatoon pilot project helps paramedics divert some patients from emergency rooms
A new pilot project aims to expand the practice of paramedics to help ease the pressure on emergency rooms.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake mayor guilty of conflict of interest should be removed from office: Superior Court
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found the mayor of Elliot Lake guilty of a conflict of interest and says he should be removed from office and banned for two years.
-
Highway 11 closed between Kirkland Lake area, Matheson
A 55-kilometre section of Highway 11 is closed Tuesday morning between Kenogami Lake and Matheson following a crash, police say.
-
'Guns, gangs and drugs' linked to Sudbury soaring murder rate
Violent crime is a growing problem in Greater Sudbury, police say, with the number of homicides spiking to 12 in 2022, compared to just two in 2018.