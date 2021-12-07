Vancouver Island flooding: State of local emergency ends in Cowichan Valley

The Cowichan Valley Regional District rescinded its state of local emergency declaration Tuesday, three weeks after destructive flooding prompted the emergency order.

The CVRD says rainfall and river flows have subsided enough to cancel the declaration, which covered the City of Duncan, the Municipality of North Cowichan, the Halalt First Nation, the Penelakut Tribe and the Cowichan Tribes.

The emergency was declared on Nov. 15 as the regional district determined that rising floodwaters posed "an existing or imminent threat to people and property" and required immediate action from local governments.

“We are very fortunate to be able to cancel our state of local emergency, although many residents are still reeling from the impact of this flooding event,” said CVRD chair Lori Iannidinardo in a statement Tuesday.

“Sincere thanks to all the external agencies that lent a hand over the last couple weeks, particularly the Strathcona Regional District who deployed their staff last month to assist in response efforts," Iannidinardo added.

The regional district urges residents who incurred flood damage on their properties to contact their insurance providers or seek disaster financial assistance from the province.

Residents who are concerned about mold or lingering air-quality issues are advised to contact HealthLinkBC by calling 811.