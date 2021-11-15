Evacuation orders, local states of emergency declared on Vancouver Island

Victoria -

Some regional districts on Vancouver Island have declared local states of emergency following flooding and heavy rainfall Monday.

Communities in the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) and Regional District of Nanaimo have been put on alert due to flooding.

Residents of an apartment building in Duncan, B.C. were evacuated Monday as the CVRD issued a local state of emergency.

Residents of the Meadow Glen apartment building in Duncan were evacuated amid heavy rains, with the regional district warning residents of low-lying areas that more evacuation orders could be posted.

“Residents in low-lying areas, particularly those prone to flooding, should be prepared to evacuate at any time,” said the CVRD in a notice Monday.

A reception area for evacuated residents of the Meadow Glen has been set up at the Cowichan Community Centre, located at 2687 James St. The centre will remain open for any other potential evacuees in the area.

The local state of emergency affects five communities on Vancouver Island, including North Cowichan, Duncan, Cowichan Tribes, Halalt First Nation and Penelakut Tribe.

The CVRD recommends checking the regional district website and the Alertable app for the latest updates.

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF NANAIMO

Meanwhile, the Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) issued evacuation orders for some properties near Englishman River and Nanaimo River, where flood watches are in effect.

A map of the affected areas can be found here.

“Residents living in the impacted areas that were at home have been contacted directly by the local fire departments and search and rescue agencies to assist with evacuations,” said the RDN on Monday.

“All residents are asked to leave the area immediately and register at the closest reception centre: Parksville Community Centre at 132 East Jensen Ave.; Qualicum Beach Civic Centre at 747 Jones St. or the Cedar Community Hall at 2388 Cedar Rd.”

The regional district says that an emergency call centre is available at 250-390-0940 until 6 p.m. Monday, and will reopen between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for information on flooding and response.

As of Monday morning, thousands of Vancouver Island residents were without power as rainfall warnings and flood watches were in effect for most of the island.

A mobile home park near Qualicum Beach, B.C. was also evacuated Monday as a precaution.