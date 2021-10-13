Vancouver Island adds 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Victoria -

B.C. health officials are reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 605 cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia, including the cases found in the island region.

Island Health's daily case count surpassed Vancouver Coastal Health and Northern Health's case counts Wednesday, where 82 and 67 cases were reported, respectively.

There are now 5,172 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 640 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. ministry of health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 550 active cases Wednesday, including 247 in the South Island, 242 in the Central Island and 61 in the North Island.

Forty-four people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, including 28 patients who require critical care.

Four deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C on Wednesday, including one death in the Island Health region. The other three deaths occurred in the Northern Health region, according to the health ministry.

Since the pandemic began, 2,033 people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 78 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

There are currently 19 active outbreaks at health-care facilities across B.C., including one located on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health outbreak is located at the Tofino General Hospital, where four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Nearly 90 per cent of all British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.

Roughly 88.9 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.7 per cent have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 7,991,932 doses of vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December.