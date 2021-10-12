COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tofino General Hospital

Victoria -

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Tofino General Hospital (TGH) on Tuesday afternoon.

The health authority says four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in relation to the outbreak, which is "limited to the inpatient unit."

"The emergency department and the rest of the hospital remains open," said Island Health in a release Tuesday.

"There has been no impact to other areas of the hospital at this time."

After the outbreak was declared, Island Health says it immediately implemented its outbreak strategies, which includes contact tracing and enhanced cleaning.

"We would like to reassure the community that TGH remains open and ready to provide safe care," wrote the health authority.

"If you require emergency care, please do not hesitate to visit the emergency room immediately."

Island Health says it is still notifying patients, families and staff of the situation.