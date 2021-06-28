VICTORIA -- The University of Victoria, Camosun College and Butchart Gardens have closed their doors on Monday due to extreme heat, while some school districts have advised that children stay home amid B.C.'s record-setting heatwave.

According to UVic, both in-person and online classes have been cancelled Monday, while services on campus are running at a reduced capacity, such as at the Student Wellness Centre for clinical services.

Similarly, classes are cancelled at Camosun College and employees are not required to work except for some campus operations.

"Please stay cool and safe," said Camosun in a social media post Monday.

Classes are still running at Royal Roads University, though the campus recreation centre will be closed Monday due to heat.

Meanwhile, students in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District are being advised to stay home on Monday, though schools and buses will still be operating.

"Families encouraged to keep students home, if at all possible," the school district said in a social media post Sunday.

On Sunday, Butchart Gardens closed its doors until Wednesday morning due to extreme heat.

The heatwave has also prompted Island Health to postpone COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Ladysmith, Langford and Esquimalt.

"Everyone affected will be directly contacted and rebooked," said Island Health in a statement Monday. "Additional capacity has been added to other clinics to ensure immunization continues."

"We acknowledge this may be frustrating for some people and we ask for patience and understanding as we deal with the effects of this extreme weather event," said the health authority.

Vancouver Island veterinarians are also encouraging residents to keep an eye on their pets, after four dogs died of heat stroke on Saturday, according to the Central Island Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Nanaimo.

Environment Canada has posted heat warnings for much of Vancouver Island for Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 33 C and 43 C Monday in all areas of Vancouver Island besides the North Island, according to Environment Canada. In the North Island, temperatures are forecasted to hit between 29 C and 38 C.

Temperatures are expected to dip below the 30 C mark on Wednesday across the island.