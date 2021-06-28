VICTORIA -- Environment Canada says parts of Vancouver Island could see daytime temperatures reaching as high as 43 C before the heat wave over much of Western Canada finally subsides.

Residents in Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island should expect daytimes highs between 33 C and 43 C through Tuesday, the weather service said in a warning Monday morning. Humidex values during this period are forecasted to reach the mid-40s.

A warning is also in effect on the North Island where daytime highs of between 29 C and 38 C are expected. With the humidity, the temperatures will feel closer to the mid- to high-30s or lower 40s, according to Environment Canada.

By Wednesday, the temperatures are expected to start dropping towards seasonal norms.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia has resulted in record breaking temperatures,” said Environment Canada in a statement. “The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

Sixty temperature records fell in B.C. on Sunday, including in the Village of Lytton, where the mercury reached 46.6 C – breaking the all-time Canadian high of 45 C, set in Saskatchewan in 1937.

The University of Victoria cancelled classes on Monday, joining more than a dozen public school districts in B.C. that have told students to stay home due to the heat.

Meanwhile, Island Health officials are rescheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Esquimalt, Langford and Gabriola Island.

"Despite mitigation measures, the high temperatures and lack of air conditioning could impact the safety of patients, staff, and our vaccine supply if these sites remain open," Island Health said in a news release Sunday.

The health authority said everyone affected by the closures will be contacted directly and rebooked.

With a file from The Canadian Press