Upcoming info session about proposed pedestrian overpass in North Cowichan

An upcoming information session will look at a proposed pedestrian overpass along a busy section of Highway 1 in North Cowichan.

The overpass would go between Beverly Street and the James Street-York Road intersections, which is where the new secondary school is currently being built.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure estimates 30 per cent of pedestrians crossing the 700-metre section of highway are unsafe.

Along with the overpass, the proposed changes also include improvements to turning lanes to help maintain traffic flow and new curbs that will increase visibility for drivers and pedestrians.

The information session is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Quamichan School's multipurpose room at 2515 Beverly St.

Ministry staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide an overview of the proposed project.

More information can be found online.