Structural construction phase complete at Cowichan's Quw'utsun Secondary School

The final steel girder as well as the final concrete pour for the new Quw'utsun Secondary School has been complete.

The milestone marks the end of the of the structural construction phase.

On Friday, to mark the occasion the last steel girder was signed by dignitaries on site as well as the construction team before being installed.

"Seeing the school come to fruition and having the last beam and last concrete pour happen really hits home for us," says Mike Russell, director of communications for the Cowichan Valley School District.

"We know that the construction is well underway and now we are starting to see things on the inside come to life."

Members of the school district were able to get a tour inside the construction site.

The new secondary school will be able to house 1100 Grade 10 to 12 students, which is enough for future growth.

It will replace Cowichan Secondary School, which opened its doors in 1950.

Doors for Quw'utsun Secondary are expected to open for the start of the 2024-25 school year next September.