

CTV Vancouver Island





A pair of morning sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled Tuesday morning.

BC Ferries said the first round trip leaving its Tsawwassen terminal at 6 a.m. and departing Swartz Bay at 8 a.m. was cancelled due to a mechanical issue on the Queen of New Westminster.

The problem was connected to a steering pump, the company said on its website.

Reservations for the 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. sailings were accommodated on the next available trip.