Two morning ferry sailings cancelled between Tsawassen, Swartz Bay
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:06AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:11AM PDT
A pair of morning sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled Tuesday morning.
BC Ferries said the first round trip leaving its Tsawwassen terminal at 6 a.m. and departing Swartz Bay at 8 a.m. was cancelled due to a mechanical issue on the Queen of New Westminster.
The problem was connected to a steering pump, the company said on its website.
Reservations for the 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. sailings were accommodated on the next available trip.