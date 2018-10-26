

Victoria police say charges are pending against a man and woman after drugs, weapons and stolen property were seized in a police raid.

Investigators say the pair lived next to each other in the building, where they were allegedly dealing drugs and targeting marginalized people.

Officers including members of Greater Victoria's Emergency Response Team executed a warrant at the suites on Oct. 18.

The man and woman were taken into custody without incident and the suites were searched.

Police seized nearly 30 grams of drugs, weapons and stolen property including personal identification, iPads, laptop, other electronics and tools.

Weapons seized included brass knuckles, ammo and an electrified stun baton.

The suspects were released on promises to appear in court and police say the file remains under investigation.