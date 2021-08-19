VICTORIA -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will visit Greater Victoria on Thursday as his re-election campaign makes scheduled stops in Western Canada.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement about support for seniors alongside Sherri Moore-Arbour, the Liberal candidate for Saanich-Gulf Islands.

The riding has been held by former Green leader Elizabeth May since 2011 and is considered a Green Party stronghold.

May stepped down as Green leader in 2019 but retained her seat as MP. She is running for re-election in September.

The Trudeau event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich.

The Liberal leader’s time on Vancouver Island will be brief, with stops in Calgary and Winnipeg planned later in the day.