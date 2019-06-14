

CTV Vancouver Island





A truck smashed through a hedge and struck a house after the driver lost control on a Campbell River road.

The collision happened as the truck was travelling along Alder Street Friday morning.

The truck left the road, went down an embankment and went through part of a hedge before coming to a stop against the exterior of the home.

No one was injured in the crash and a cat was the only one home at the time. Homeowner Dale Proteau said he was at work when police called.

"That's not something I expected I'd have ever heard," Proteau said.

Insurance investigators were to inspect the home to determine whether there was any serious structural damage.

Proteau said he spoke with the truck driver who said he simply lost control of his vehicle.

"He's very sorry and just said he hit the gas at the wrong time and things went south on him," he said.