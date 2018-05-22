

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says she is “extremely disappointed” with a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates, less than two months after the provincial government put a fare reduction strategy in place.

In a letter to BC Ferries board chairman Donald Hayes, Trevena says she was “surprised and disappointed” to learn last week that the ferry service was planning to announce the removal of fuel rebates of 2.9 per cent on major and minor routes and 1.9 per cent on northern routes.

But Mark Collins, the president and CEO of BC Ferries, said Tuesday he doesn't know why the change would be a surprise because it has been negotiating with the Transportation Ministry about the future of the rebate system for the last six months. The rebate and surcharge system has been in place for 13 years, and Collins said the cost has been added or subtracted from fares 18 times since then.

Trevena told a conference call Tuesday that removing the rebate will mean an increase in costs, and the government has committed to making fares affordable. The government is willing to negotiate with BC Ferries to avoid the increase, she said.

Collins said until now the ministry only asked for a delay, but if the government wants to consider more funding then BC Ferries will give it a few weeks to see what it can come up with.

“We're not proposing a surcharge, we're considering just removing the rebates because the price of fuel has risen,” he said in an interview. “We are no different than somebody filling up their car.”

Trevena said the ministry worked with BC Ferries for several months to negotiate an agreement that allowed fare reductions, which took effect April 1. Fares have been frozen on three major routes, reduced on others and a full discount has been restored for seniors, Monday through Thursday.

Collins said BC Ferries tries to move more slowly on volatile fuel prices.

Removing the rebates would see fares increase by about 50 cents for passengers and a $1.70 for vehicles on major routes.

Trevena said the government is reviewing BC Ferries and she expects to have a report by June: “The review is looking at all things operational and how to make sure that BC Ferries is working for the public interest.”