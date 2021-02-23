Advertisement
Trans-Canada Hwy. traffic moving again after serious crash near Ladysmith
Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 11:29AM PST Last Updated Tuesday, February 23, 2021 11:45AM PST
VICTORIA -- The Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions Tuesday morning after a serious crash near Ladysmith.
The collision happened at the intersection of the highway and Grouhel Road, north of Ladysmith.
Traffic was being diverted via Rocky Creek Road.
Before noon, the transportation ministry reported that traffic was moving again through the area but warned drivers to expect significant delays as the congestion cleared.