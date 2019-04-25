

Tom Cochrane with Red Rider will headline the 23rd annual Vancouver Island MusicFest in the Comox Valley. Cochrane will perform Saturday, July 13.

The eight-time Juno award winner and Canadian Music Hall of Famer was announced Thursday and joins a lineup that includes 10-time Grammy winners Asleep at The Wheel and former Grammy nominees Robben Ford and Bobby Rush.

Cochrane was last on Vancouver Island in March for four shows in Sidney, Duncan and Nanaimo.

The festival has made daily artist announcements on its Facebook Page since mid-February with 43 international, national and local performers announced so far.

Some artists with Vancouver Island ties include The Unfaithful Servants, Justin Hewitt & The Temps, Adonis Puentes, Sarah Hagen and MS. PANIK.

Vancouver Island MusicFest 2019 takes place at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14. Ticket information can be found at the festival's website.

Lineup:

Tom Cochrane with Rid Rider | Asleep at The Wheel | Robben Ford | Danny Kortchmar, waddy Wachtel & Friends | Bobby Rush | The Muscle Shoals Allstars with Special Guests | Irish Mythen | The Hamiltones | Los Texmaniac and The Lone Star Amigos | Asani | Helen Austin | BKO | Black string | Matthew Byrne | Cha Wa | Morgan Davis | DJ Kookum | Bobby Dove | Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer | "Funky" Donnie Fritts | Amos Garrett & Julian Kerr | Sarah Hagen | Ken Hamm | Justin Hewitt & The Temps | Tisha Hinojosa | Abigail Lapell | Treasa LeVasseur | Catherine MacLellan | Augie Meyers | MS. PANIK | Namgar | Johnny Nicholas | Only a Visitor | Ostwelve | Payadora Tango Ensemble | Adonis Puentes | Madeleine Roger | Billy Swan & Buzz Cason | Tommy Talton | Rick Trevino | The Unfaithful Servants | The Westside Horns | Tim williams Corazones y Murallas