TOFINO -- The Tofino Resort and Marina is hosting a catch and release fishing derby this upcoming weekend to help raise money for wild salmon conservation.

It will be the third annual Fish for the Future Tournament to be hosted in Tofino and will run from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, with the actual derby taking place on the Saturday and Sunday.

Multiple weigh boats will be out on the water during the derby to measure catches, rather than bringing your catch on land to be weighed.

With wild salmon populations declining in B.C., the resort says that it hopes the catch and release-style tournament will symbolize a sustainable way of fishing for future generations to enjoy.

“We are really wanting to be able to experience the wildlife and fishing without being a detriment to the species and the populations that are out there,” said Belle McCarthy, marine operation manager for Tofino Resort and Marina.

The derby is a part of the Fish for the Future Fund, which is a year-round fundraiser created by the marina to help protect wild salmon and their ecosystem in the region.

The Tofino Resort and Marina has partnered with the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust, with 100 per cent of the money raised at this weekend’s tournament going towards several Clayoquot Sound watershed projects.

In 2019, the Fish for the Future derby raised more than $55,000 for salmon conservation efforts.

To find out more information or to register for Fish for the Future, visit the Tofino Resort and Marina website here.