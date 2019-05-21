

CTV Vancouver Island





Tofino's Paul Moran has taken home $100,000 and the coveted title of Top Chef Canada after beating out his culinary competition in the show's finale Monday night.

Moran, executive chef for 1909 Kitchen at the Tofino Resort and Marina, came out on the winning end of a head-to-head battle against runner-up Phil Scarfone.

For their final challenge, the two chefs were asked to create a five-course meal that encapsulated their lives, and Moran took inspiration and techniques from places like Vancouver, Montreal, France and Dubai.

Some of his standout dishes included an appetizer of side stripe shrimp with stuffed mushrooms and a main dish of confit and grilled squab, with the judges lauding both for their intricacy.

"I'm ecstatic, I don't think anything's really set in," Moran said moments after being declared the winner. "It's been a lot of hard work just in this competition, let alone my career, to get to this point."

1909 Kitchen hosted a viewing party at the restaurant Monday night, where those who know the chef got to watch as he clinched the competition.

"Paul is an inspiration for all aspiring chefs in Canada and is proof that, if you work hard at what you love, you can accomplish anything," the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Moran said the win would help him pursue his dream to run his own eco-resort and wilderness lodge.