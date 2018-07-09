

CTV Vancouver Island





Police say a two-year-old girl was killed in a tragic accident in the driveway of a Saanich home over the weekend.

The toddler's father was exiting the driveway of a Beckwith Avenue home in a minivan Saturday, according to police.

Exactly what happened next is unclear, but the girl was somehow struck by the back of the vehicle.

Police were first on scene and attempted to perform live-saving measures including CPR.

The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The BC Coroner's Service is investigating the death, which it referred to as an accident.