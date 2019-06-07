

CTV Vancouver Island





Police are asking for help after thousands of dollars worth of specialty tires were stolen from a Nanaimo business.

Video surveillance images show two masked men cut through the fence at a Fountain Tire on Wellington Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Once in, police say the tieves spent a substantial amount of time finding specific tires designed to fit Bobcats.

A third person was also involved, driving a light-grey Ford F350 extended cab with a grey canopy. The truck was seen driving through the parking lot of a strip mall where Sports Barber and Arrowsmith Bikes are located.

Fountain Tire employees say that because the tires are specialized, they will be difficult to sell.

The stolen items include:

Five 12-16.5 Bossman Grip Steel skid tires

Five 10-16.5 Galaxy Beefy Baby III skid tires

Two small turf tires from a lawn tractor, size 25 x 10-12 magnum

Eight 285/75R16 Goodyear Duratecs

One 780/50-28.5 tube

Two 24.5 alloy wheels

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP.