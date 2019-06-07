Tire thieves make off with pricey merchandise from Nanaimo business
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 5:06PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 6:57PM PDT
Police are asking for help after thousands of dollars worth of specialty tires were stolen from a Nanaimo business.
Video surveillance images show two masked men cut through the fence at a Fountain Tire on Wellington Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Once in, police say the tieves spent a substantial amount of time finding specific tires designed to fit Bobcats.
A third person was also involved, driving a light-grey Ford F350 extended cab with a grey canopy. The truck was seen driving through the parking lot of a strip mall where Sports Barber and Arrowsmith Bikes are located.
Fountain Tire employees say that because the tires are specialized, they will be difficult to sell.
The stolen items include:
- Five 12-16.5 Bossman Grip Steel skid tires
- Five 10-16.5 Galaxy Beefy Baby III skid tires
- Two small turf tires from a lawn tractor, size 25 x 10-12 magnum
- Eight 285/75R16 Goodyear Duratecs
- One 780/50-28.5 tube
- Two 24.5 alloy wheels
Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP.