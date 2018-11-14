Three Vancouver Island cities score with World Juniors pre-tournament schedule
(HockeyCanada.ca)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 6:28PM PST
The pre-tournament slate has been rolled out for the World Juniors, set to be hosted in Victoria and Vancouver this winter.
As it turns out, Vancouver Island will get a glimpse of Team Canada after all.
On Dec. 19, Team Canada faces Switzerland at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in downtown Victoria.
Anyone who misses that game will have another chance to see Canada battle Slovakia on Dec. 21 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.
Central Vancouver Island will also be treated to a few match-ups not involving Canada.
A game between the Czech Republic and Slovakia will be hosted in Nanaimo on Dec. 19.
In an interesting twist, Kazakhstan will play Port Alberni's hometown Bulldogs, a junior A team, in the only matchup involving a national team and a local hockey club.
The World Junior tournament will take place from Wed., Dec. 26 to Sat., Jan. 5 with games hosted in Victoria and Vancouver.
Tickets are available through Hockey Canada's website.
