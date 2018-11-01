

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties in Nanaimo arrested three people on Thursday after officers searched a property that’s been linked to drug trafficking and property related offences.

Officers with the drug unit along with the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team entered the home in the 5000-block of Metral Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

One man and two women were arrested and taken into police custody.

No charges have been laid.

The search was expected to continue for several hours.