Three people arrested after police search Nanaimo property
Officers with the drug unit along with the Vancouver Island Emergency Response team searched a home on Metral Drive on Thursday. Nov. 1, 2018 (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 5:06PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 1, 2018 5:07PM PDT
Mounties in Nanaimo arrested three people on Thursday after officers searched a property that’s been linked to drug trafficking and property related offences.
Officers with the drug unit along with the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team entered the home in the 5000-block of Metral Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
One man and two women were arrested and taken into police custody.
No charges have been laid.
The search was expected to continue for several hours.
@NanaimoRCMP are currently searching a notorious north end property. The home is well known to police and is being searched for drug trafficking & property related offences. 2 females and a male were arrested without incident by Emergency Response Team (ERT) @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/lADq9JnZZu— Andrew Garland (@CTVNewsAndy) November 1, 2018