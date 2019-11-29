Update:

A lock down that was issued for three schools in Nanaimo on Friday morning was lifted at approximately 11:30 a.m.

All three schools were initially placed on lock down or on hold and secure after a threat was registered against Dover Bay Secondary School, according to the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District.

In a news release, Nanaimo RCMP said that by 11:20 a.m. Friday, investigators had found that the threat was not credible.

Police say that, as a precaution, two officers will remain at each school for the remainder of the day.

Update: Lock Down has been lifted at Dover HS, Hold and Secure lifted at McGirr Elementary and Nanaimo and District Secondary. Out of precaution only, two officers will be posted at each school for the remainder of the day @sd68bc @cityofnanaimo — Nanaimo RCMP (@NanaimoRCMP) November 29, 2019

Earlier:

VICTORIA – One Nanaimo school was placed into lock down and two others under hold and secure orders following reports of a potential threat in the area on Friday morning.

According to the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District, SD 68, Dover Bay Secondary School was locked down while Nanaimo District Secondary School and McGirr Elementary School were placed under hold and secures following an unspecified threat towards one of the schools.

SD 68 told CTV News that a threat was registered against Dover Bay which prompted the district to put the school into lock down at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Due to the other two school's proximities to Dover Bay, the other two institutions were placed into hold and secure as the matter was being investigated.

SD 68 says that all students are inside their respective schools and safe while police investigate.

When asked about details of the threat, the school district said it was unable to elaborate on the incident.

In a Tweet, Nanaimo RCMP said that people in the area should expect an increased police presence in the area.