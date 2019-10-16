As Duncan families were enjoying a feast of turkey with all the fixings, two police officers were cleaning glass out of their duty vehicles.

On Saturday, two officers parked their vehicles on Cowichan Way near the Black Bridge. The front-line Mounties were conducting foot patrols in an attempt to reduce call volumes from the area.

Arriving back at their parked vehicles, the officers found that both cruisers had their back windows smashed out. The damage was so severe the vehicles were deemed useless the entire long weekend.

“This damage disappoints us because the actions directly impair our ability to respond to the needs of the public,” said Const. Pam Bolton, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Anyone with information about this occurrence is asked to reach out to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.