These are the 37 people running for a seat on Victoria's city council this year

Thirty-seven candidates are officially running for a seat on Victoria's city council in the upcoming municipal election, and another eight will be on the ballot for mayor.

The city's chief election officer issued the official declaration of candidates for the Oct. 15 election Friday evening.

While two current councillors – Marianne Alto and Stephen Andrew – are running for mayor, just one current councillor – Ben Isitt – is seeking re-election.

Five current councillors, plus Mayor Lisa Helps, have opted not to stand in this year's election.

The 37 council candidates will be vying for just eight seats.

The declared candidates for mayor are:

Marianne Alto

Stephen Andrew

Lyall Atkinson

Rafael Fuentes

Rod Graham

David Arthur Johnston

Brendan Marshall

Michelle Wiboltt

The declared candidates for city council are:

Julia Alvarez

Gary C. Beyer

Tom Braybrook

Michael Cameron

Jeremy Caradonna

Christopher Mark Coleman

Matt Dell

Rob Duncan

Jalal Elarid

Marg Gardiner

Riga Godron

Stephen Hammond

Christopher Hanna

James Harasymow

Ben Isitt

Sandy Janzen

Jason Jones

Muller Kalala

Susan Kim

Anna King

Brian Klassen

Krista Loughton

Jeremy Maddock

Janice Nightingale

Steve Orcherton

Emmanuel Parenteau

Derek Pinto

Khadoni Pitt Chambers

Jordan Quitzau

William Scott

Brad Sifert

Susan Simmons

Tom Sinclair

Shea C. Smith

Dave Thompson

Janice Williams

Tony Yacowar

More information on the municipal election – including mail ballot instructions, early voting opportunities and candidate nomination forms – can be found on the City of Victoria's website.

An online "candidate profile guide" containing information provided by each candidate will be available on the city's website on Monday, Sept. 19.