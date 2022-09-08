Only 1 Victoria city councillor is seeking re-election this year

Big changes are in store for Victoria City Hall, now that Coun. Sarah Potts has announced she's not running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.

Potts was the last of the city's eight councillors to declare their intentions for the election.

Five councillors, including Potts, are not seeking re-election, while two others are running for the mayor's seat, leaving their councillor positions open.

The only city councillor that is seeking re-election for the position is two-term councillor Ben Isitt.

Potts joined city council in 2018, and says leaving the council table was not a decision she took lightly.

However, she pointed to family health challenges and caring for her parents across the country as reasons why she did not want to commit to another four years as a councillor.

Potts says she's grateful she had the chance to help improve her community, and is especially proud of her work with the community wellness task force.

"I'm proud to be part of a council that made bold moves in term of reconciliation, climate change, equity, and inclusion," reads part of a statement from Potts on Thursday.

"As a queer, and, at the time, single parent on a low income household, I had been one of those underrepresented voices and it has meant a lot to me to be able to show that city hall belongs to us," she added.

Municipal elections in B.C. are scheduled for Oct. 15.