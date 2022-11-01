'The most terrifying thing ever': Langford father still recovering after random stabbing

Lorne Eldridge is recovering after being stabbed by a stranger two weeks ago in Langford, B.C.

"In pain, it's rough," Eldridge said Monday, still holding his chest.

He was with a friend at an Esso gas station on Jacklin Road around 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 when he says he was swarmed by a groups of teens who were allegedly waving knives and threatening people just moments before.

“It all happened so quick,” said Eldridge.

He was hit on the head with a baton and then stabbed in the chest.

The victim initially thought he had ben Tasered but his friend noticed the blood staining his sweater.

The 30-year-old father of four spent the night in hospital.

"All I wanted to do was go home to my family," said Eldridge. "It was the most terrifying thing ever."

He’s not sure how long it will take to recover. For two weeks he’s been unable to even put on his own socks.

"It puts a lot on my girlfriend because basically I’m like another child," said Eldridge holding the couple's infant child.

"Coping is probably an understatement," said Kaitlin Oyler, Eldridge’s girlfriend, fighting back tears. “It’s been difficult."

Luckily she’s still on maternity leave and is around to care for the family.

"I’m supposed to go back to work in a month from my maternity leave and I don’t know if that’s going to happen," said Oyler.

Zack Evans was with Eldridge the night of the attack and said it could have been him that was stabbed.

He set up a GoFundMe to help his friend.

"He’s helpless right now he can’t do anything for himself," said Evans. "If there’s anything me or my friends or family or anyone in the community can do to help, it’s been my honour to."

The West Shore RCMP arrested two youths after a plea to the public to help identify the suspects in surveillance video.

Both youths were released from custody with conditions, including a curfew and orders not to have contact with each other or the victim.