Police identify teen suspects in Langford stabbing, assaults
Mounties in Langford, B.C., say they have identified two youth suspects who were sought in a stabbing investigation.
Officers with the West Shore RCMP were first called to a 7-Eleven at 2978 Jacklin Rd. around 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 for reports of a group of intoxicated teens threatening customers in the store.
Police say a boy and a girl were "waving knives around" and threatening to stab two customers in the store. The teens allegedly punched two customers before leaving the store, police said.
When officers arrived, they were told that someone had been stabbed at the Esso gas station across the street.
Mounties went to the gas station and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in his upper body. He had also been hit by a baton, police said.
"He was taken to the hospital where his injuries are still being assessed," said West Shore RCMP in a release Thursday.
Police released surveillance images of the teens and by Thursday evening they said they had identified the suspects.
"Wow, the tips came in hot on our stabbing investigation," the West Shore RCMP said in a social media post before 9:30 p.m. "Both the male and female youth suspects have been identified."
Investigators say they do not believe the teens knew any of the three victims.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
Hoggard case highlights barriers for sexual assault victims in coming forward: advocate
In the wake of musician Jacob Hoggard being sentenced to five years in jail for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, one advocate says the drawn-out case highlights the challenges victims face in coming forward.
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 10:30 PT
LIVE @ 10:30 PT | David Eby to become British Columbia's NDP leader after leadership dispute
David Eby will be declared the leader of British Columbia's governing New Democrats today amid controversy around a leadership race where his only rival was disqualified.
-
Rain returns to southern B.C. for 1st time in weeks as regions deal with impacts of drought
Many B.C. residents woke up Friday to what's become an unfamiliar sight in recent weeks: rain.
-
'Demands on police' have increased, Vancouver officer says in wake of Mountie's death
Police have become de facto social workers for people who lack support services while struggling with homelessness, mental illness and substance use, a spokesman for the Vancouver Police Department says.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toews, Shandro, LaGrange to keep portfolios in Smith cabinet reveal Friday: sources
According to senior government sources, several ministers will be keeping their jobs, including Travis Toews in finance, Adriana LaGrange in education, Jason Copping in health and Tyler Shandro in justice.
-
Woman dies after being taken to hospital by police; ASIRT investigating
Alberta's police watchdog agency is investigating after a 22-year-old woman died while waiting at a hospital with Edmonton police officers.
-
Impairment a factor in Gateway Boulevard crash that killed 1, hospitalized 2: police
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound near 41 Avenue SW.
Toronto
-
'They will put these dollars to good use': Lecce trusts parents will spend Ontario 'catch-up' payments on their kids
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he trusts that Ontario parents will put provincial dollars to help their children catch up in school to “good use.”
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reached eight-month-high earlier this week
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an eight-month-high earlier this week as most public health indicators continue to point towards a fall resurgence in viral activity.
-
Ontario teacher facing sex assault charges after Alberta arrest on Canada-wide warrant
A St. Catharines high school teacher is facing sexual assault charges after being arrested in Alberta.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
-
Fire breaks out in attached garage of New Brighton home
Two adults and two children escaped unharmed after a fire broke out in the garage of a southeast home Friday morning.
-
Price discount for Canadian oil widened in October; experts see weakness until 2023
Oil from Western Canada is once again trading at a significant discount compared to global prices.
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Quebec reality show contestants kicked out for bullying castmates
The expulsion of three candidates from the Quebec reality show Occupation Double for bullying has caused a stir in the media this week and has renewed a conversation on the issue.
-
ADHD prescriptions on the rise in Quebec, most in Canada
Attention deficit disorder (ADHD) prescriptions are on the rise in Quebec, and the province is writing the most prescriptions in Canada, according to a report released this week by the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ).
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power and province battle as citizens dream of a grid that can weather storms
As Nova Scotia's electrical utility and government quarrel over the cost of preparing the grid for the next hurricane, some ratepayers are hoping they'll start working together.
-
Cape Breton senior still without power nearly a month after Fiona
Nearly a month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region, one Cape Breton resident continues to be without power, and his property is still covered in large trees.
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg apartment fire sends 3 people to hospital
A fire at a Winnipeg apartment building on Friday morning has sent three people to hospital.
-
The new funding that will help expand CentrePort and secure jobs
The Manitoba government is investing up to $40 million to help with the expansion and future development of CentrePort South.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash near Village of Erin
The passenger of a vehicle has died after a single-vehicle collision near the Village of Erin, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Students at Cambridge high school line track with food for a good cause
Just under 3,000 non-perishable items were collected during a food drive at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Regina
-
Death investigation launched after body found in Wascana Lake: police
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Wascana Lake near Willow Island Thursday afternoon, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Meet the Sask. woman who won $100K to create her dream Airbnb
A woman from Saskatchewan will be able to bring her dream Airbnb to life after winning a $100,000 prize.
-
Legal single-game sports betting coming to Sask. on Nov. 3
Saskatchewan’s province-run online gaming and sports betting site is scheduled to launch in early November.
Barrie
-
Risk of contracting COVID-19 is now high in Simcoe Muskoka, health unit says
The risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 in Simcoe County and Muskoka has shifted from moderate to high, says the region's health unit.
-
Early winter storm causes residents in cottage country to be without power
More than 600 homes and businesses remain without power Friday as both Lakeland Power and Hydro One work to restore electricity in the Muskoka region.
-
OPP releases details of Wednesday's investigation in Innisfil
Provincial police released more details on an investigation in Innisfil early Wednesday morning, saying two people face multiple criminal charges.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon bracing for budget pressures
City administration says a property tax increase is likely in 2023 due the rising cost of fuel and energy, and inflationary pressure.
-
Semi tractor fire damage estimated at $400K
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called to a semi truck on fire inside of a building early Friday morning.
-
'It’s special': Ssak. fire chief rescues eagle for the fourth time
The fire chief in La Loche has become known for helping majestic birds of prey.
Northern Ontario
-
Lotto Max jackpot longest winner drought, second largest prize pool
The Lotto Max jackpot has now gone the longest period in history without being won, pushing prizing for the next draw to a near record.
-
COVID-19 outbreak closes Elliot Lake hospital to visitors
St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake is currently closed to visitors because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
-
Kingston man fined $7K for firing toward dog, two people during northern Ont. hunt
A hunter from Kingston has been fined $7,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2018 hunt in northwestern Ontario.