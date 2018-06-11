

CTV Vancouver Island





A teenager was killed in a crash in Ladysmith early Saturday, the BC Coroner's Service has confirmed.

Mounties say a vehicle was heading southbound on Brenton Page Road at around 5 a.m. when it left the road, travelling 45 metres down a steep embankment.

The vehicle came to a stop on Reiber Road.

The 15-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle and two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police say they believe speed was a factor.