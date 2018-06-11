Teen killed, 3 injured after car plunges down steep embankment in Ladysmith
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 10:25AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, June 11, 2018 10:32AM PDT
A teenager was killed in a crash in Ladysmith early Saturday, the BC Coroner's Service has confirmed.
Mounties say a vehicle was heading southbound on Brenton Page Road at around 5 a.m. when it left the road, travelling 45 metres down a steep embankment.
The vehicle came to a stop on Reiber Road.
The 15-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle and two other passengers suffered minor injuries.
Police say they believe speed was a factor.