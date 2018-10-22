

CTV Vancouver Island





Police say two teen girls were frightened but otherwise okay after a man broke into their Victoria home last week, and they're now trying to track down the suspect.

It happened Friday afternoon at a home in the 2500-block of Shakespeare Street in the city's Oaklands neighbourhood.

The man first rang a doorbell at the home and when no one answered, he opened a mailbox before heading to the back door, according to police.

He opened an unlocked window to reach through and unlock the back door, then entered the home.

As he walked inside he was confronted by one of the teens and ran out of the home. The teens then called a parent who in turn called 911.

A number of patrol officers searched the area but weren't able to find the man, and police are now turning to the public for help.

The man is described as white and in his 50s with long grey and brown hair and stubble. He was reportedly wearing a blue or turquoise sweater and a red baseball hat.

Anyone who recognizes him or has further information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.