

CTV Vancouver Island





One teen is under arrest and West Shore police are searching for two more after a 17 year old was reportedly beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the attack happened at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday behind The Brick store at 2945 Jacklin Rd.

A young woman called police to report that her boyfriend had been assaulted by a group of three boys between the ages of 14 and 17, who took the victim's wallet.

The victim knew one of the suspected attackers and identified him to police. He was arrested shortly after the assault, according to the West Shore RCMP.

Police are still looking to identify two other teens believed to be involved in the attack.

The first suspect is described as a white boy between 14 and 17 years old, standing approximately 5' 6" or 5' 7," with blond hair and a heavy build. He was reportedly wearing shorts, a red hat and white shoes, and was last seen near the McDonald’s on Langford Parkway.

The other suspect is described as a tall, darker-skinned boy between 14 and 17 with shaggy hair. He was last seen wearing grey skinny jeans, black shoes and no shirt.

Police are asking witnesses to the attack or those who may be able to identify the other two persons of interest to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.