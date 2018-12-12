

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - A task force has made several recommendations to modernize and improve British Columbia's overheated rental market, in a report that one non-profit group says strikes a balance between the rights of tenants and landlords.

The Housing Ministry says in a news release that the Rental Housing Task Force submitted 23 recommendations, which include ways to deal with so-called renovictions and making renting more secure.

The recommendations also address enforcement of rules, laws, penalties, and housing supply.

Adam Olsen, a Green party MLA and task force member, says they wanted to provide recommendations that recognized the need for protections for renters, while giving landlords the ability to make decisions about their properties.

BC Non-Profit Housing Association says the recommendations offer a robust framework for ensuring that tenancy laws and processes in the province are fair for both renters and landlords.

However, Liberal municipal affairs critic Todd Stone says in a statement that there is nothing in the recommendations to increase housing supply, which is one of the fundamental problems facing struggling renters.