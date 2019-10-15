Suspicious package closes downtown Victoria street
Officers used an x-ray machine to see inside the device and determined the appliance was not a threat to the public. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:40AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:41AM PDT
VICTORIA -- A section of a downtown Victoria street was closed to traffic Tuesday morning as police investigated a suspicious package left on top of a garbage can.
Victoria police say a call came in at approximately 7:30 a.m. after a rice cooker was discovered on top of a garbage can near the View Street parkade.
Police closed View Street between Douglas and Blanshard streets while they investigated the appliance.
Officers used an x-ray machine to see inside the device and determined the appliance was not a threat to the public.
View Street was reopened shortly after 9 a.m.