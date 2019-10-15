

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- A section of a downtown Victoria street was closed to traffic Tuesday morning as police investigated a suspicious package left on top of a garbage can.

Victoria police say a call came in at approximately 7:30 a.m. after a rice cooker was discovered on top of a garbage can near the View Street parkade.

Police closed View Street between Douglas and Blanshard streets while they investigated the appliance.

Officers used an x-ray machine to see inside the device and determined the appliance was not a threat to the public.

View Street was reopened shortly after 9 a.m.