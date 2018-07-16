

CTV Vancouver Island





Crews have extinguished multiple suspicious spot fires that broke out in Saanich's Panama Flats Monday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., Saanich Fire confirmed it had five engines on scene after a series of fires broke out on the stretch of municipal-owned land.

Firefighters were initially called to a spot fire at the flats along Roy Road. They were then alerted to two other fires within 100 metres and upgraded their call and response.

They knocked down the fires quickly and say it's lucky the flames didn't spread to the rest of the park.

Fire investigators on scene said the blazes were determined to be suspicious because of the time and proximity in which they all broke out.

Several roads including Interurban Road and Wilkinson Road were briefly closed and drivers were asked to avoid the area..

Saanich Fire tweeted at around 3:45 p.m. that the fires, several of which were "fairly large," had been extinguished. "Quick work by B Shift," the department said.