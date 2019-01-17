Strong winds, rain in forecast for parts of Vancouver Island
Waves slam a seawall in Qualicum Beach, B.C. Dec. 11, 2018. (Twitter/@Dashwood6)
A low pressure system is expected to bring strong winds and rain to the north, west and eastern parts of Vancouver Island on Friday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, that says rain is also in the forecast.
Winds will shift early Saturday and begin to ease around the island.
There remains some uncertainty with the exact track of the system and the strength of the winds, the statement reads.