

Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island





VANCOUVER - The union representing support staff in the Saanich school district says it will go ahead with a strike beginning on Monday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees local 441, which represents roughly 500 workers who provide support to teachers and district operations, announced Sunday that it intends to proceed with a "full withdrawal of services."

Because the Saanich Teachers' Association, which represents teachers in the district, will not cross the CUPE picket line, all schools in the Saanich school district will be closed on Monday.

In an announcement posted on its website, the school district asked parents and guardians to make alternative arrangements for their children.

"We apologize for the considerable inconvenience that this strike creates for our community," the district said. "We continue to request that CUPE meet with us to carry on negotiations within the agreed upon provincial parameters."