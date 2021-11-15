Stormy weather causes cancellations for BC Ferries, BC transit

Victoria -

Relentless rain and heavy winds have caused road closures and cancellations along some BC Ferries and BC Transit routes Monday.

Traffic on the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island was stalled in both directions Monday morning due to flooding.

The highway reopened as road workers continued to cleared water that had pooled on the mountain highway.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 saw multiple closures Monday morning due to road pooling.

Both directions of the highway were closed just north of Duncan, B.C. between Mays Road and Mt. Sicker Road, approximately two kilometers south of Chemainus.

BC Ferries says that two sailings between Nanaimo and Vancouver have been cancelled due to strong winds Monday.

The cancellations are:

10:15 am departing Tsawwassen

12:45 pm departing Duke Point

Customers with reservations aboard a cancelled sailing will be placed on the next available ferry or have their travel purchase refunded, according to BC Ferries.

Meanwhile, multiple BC Transit routes in the Greater Victoria area have been cancelled or delayed Monday due to extreme rainfall and, in some cases, flooding on roadways.

The number 50 route in Langford has been cancelled, while delays are expected along the number 11 and 15 routes, which go to UVic, the Dockyard and Tillicum Centre.

Delays have also struck three routes in Sooke that travel on Sooke Road between Gillespie Road and Kangaroo Road. These roadways have been closed to traffic except for buses, and affect the 61, 64 and 65 routes.

Earlier Monday, emergency services reported localized flooding in the area, with firefighters asking motorists to avoid driving altogether.

The ferry and bus cancellations come amid ongoing rain and wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island and B.C.'s south coast.

The latest updates on BC Transit service can be found here.