

CTV Vancouver Island





A Mountie who pulled over a vehicle on the West Shore for speeding ended up seizing drugs including crack-cocaine, according to RCMP.

The vehicle was pulled over near the intersection of West Shore Parkway and Commander Court on March 1, West Shore RCMP said in a news release.

After it stopped, the Mountie, an experienced drug investigator, became suspicious of the driver and passenger inside.

Upon further investigation the officer searched the vehicle and found around 18 grams of crack cocaine, other suspected illicit drugs like ecstasy and more than $1,200 in cash.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody and released on a promise to appear in court. Mounties say he faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The driver of the vehicle was released without charges.

Neither occupant was a resident of the West Shore area, according to police.